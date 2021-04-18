CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.