Comparing Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) & Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.22 -$61.01 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Volatility & Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Energy Services and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $0.35, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than Seadrill.

Summary

Western Energy Services beats Seadrill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

