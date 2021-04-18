Conceal Reaches One Day Volume of $57,029.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $57,029.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,662.78 or 0.99743673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.16 or 0.00546822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00399872 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.00871150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,797,618 coins and its circulating supply is 10,665,206 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.