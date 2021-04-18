Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

