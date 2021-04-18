Contrasting So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $337.14 million 2.52 $15.40 million N/A N/A So-Young International $165.42 million 5.84 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 1 3 0 2.75

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.77%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.91% 12.90% 2.85% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

