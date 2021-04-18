Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE VLRS opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

