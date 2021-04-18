CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Head to Head Survey

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $37.35 million 3.03 $4.85 million N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.02 $4.08 million $3.83 1.68

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, meaning that its share price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57%

Summary

Highlands REIT beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

