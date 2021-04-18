Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.51. 24,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,531. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $261.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.31.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

