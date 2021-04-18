Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. 14,587,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

