Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Iron Mountain by 42.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 91,574 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 23.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

