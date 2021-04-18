Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 265,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 356,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,353. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

