Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

CTVA opened at $47.50 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.