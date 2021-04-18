Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

CMRE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

