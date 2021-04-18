Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Coty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $23,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 6,309,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,995,013. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

