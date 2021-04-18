Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 2,670 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

