Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 906 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

