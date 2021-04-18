Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $881,023. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

