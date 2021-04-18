Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $272,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 541,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

