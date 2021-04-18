Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 47,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 28.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

ALL stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

