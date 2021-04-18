CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 577,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $1,306,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,327 shares of company stock worth $4,534,084 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

