Credit Suisse Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

