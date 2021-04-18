Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 23,168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

