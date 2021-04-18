Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.