Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Capital by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.62 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

