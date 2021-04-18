Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $23.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

