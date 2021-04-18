Critical Analysis: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife -5.45% 1.86% 0.82% TELA Bio -158.16% -62.97% -34.78%

Volatility and Risk

CryoLife has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoLife and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $276.22 million 3.23 $1.72 million $0.31 73.52 TELA Bio $15.45 million 12.71 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.80

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of CryoLife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoLife and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 0 3 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

CryoLife presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.32%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.74%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than CryoLife.

Summary

CryoLife beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

