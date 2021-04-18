Critical Comparison: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL)

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Premier and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A IDACORP 1 1 2 0 2.25

IDACORP has a consensus target price of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Premier.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Premier has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.79 $232.85 million $4.61 21.92

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Summary

IDACORP beats Premier on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

