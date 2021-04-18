Critical Survey: Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY)

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 3.65% 6.85% 3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Suzuki Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $32.03 billion 0.67 $1.23 billion $10.47 16.71

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzuki Motor 0 2 1 1 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

