Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post sales of $46.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $48.53 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 379.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $202.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CYRX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. 268,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,264. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

