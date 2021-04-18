CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of CTS worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $30.68 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

