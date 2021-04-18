Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Culp were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CULP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 126,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

