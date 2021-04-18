Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Increased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.