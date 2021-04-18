CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 245.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $238.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $212.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

