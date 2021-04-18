CVA Family Office LLC Buys 50 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.36. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $186.49 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

