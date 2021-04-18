CVA Family Office LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $513.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.35 and its 200 day moving average is $396.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

