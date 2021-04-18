CVA Family Office LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

