cVault.finance One Day Volume Reaches $173,613.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $54.77 million and $173,613.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,476.70 or 0.09929784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

