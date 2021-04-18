CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,849.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

