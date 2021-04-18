CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. 721,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.06 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

