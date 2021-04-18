CX Institutional Increases Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,296,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 189,011 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 227,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

EWU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

