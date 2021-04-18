CX Institutional Purchases 16,543 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.03. 285,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,854. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

