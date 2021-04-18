CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $131.07. 21,100,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,104,979. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.52 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

