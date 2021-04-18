Cypress Capital Group Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

