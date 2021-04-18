Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

