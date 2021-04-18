Cypress Capital Group Purchases 184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

