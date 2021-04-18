DAD Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded up 6% against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and $5.35 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

