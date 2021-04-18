DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $272,922.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,450.66 or 1.00170958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00130408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

