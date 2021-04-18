DATx Trading Down 46.8% Over Last 7 Days (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $1.76 million and $856,910.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00667264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00084713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00037048 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

