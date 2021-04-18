DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

