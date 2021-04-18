Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,888.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,888 ($50.80) and last traded at GBX 3,852 ($50.33), with a volume of 179587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,796 ($49.59).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,444.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,459.95. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

